ROCKDALE — Services for Jayne Anne Henry Thompson, 86, of San Gabriel will be 2 p.m. Sunday at San Gabriel Christian Church with the Rev. Billy Bob Cox officiating.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Thompson died Tuesday, May 24, in Weatherford.
She was born Dec. 26, 1935, in Austin to Imogene Eliza Mitchell and Jasper Warren Smith. She graduated from Thorndale High School. She attended Texas Christian University. She married her first husband, Larry Gene Henry, in 1955, and her second husband, Ken Thompson, in 2000. She was an English teacher. She taught piano and was a music director.
She was preceded in death by her husbands.
Survivors include two daughters, Donna Chambers and Jo Henry, both of Weatherford; two brothers, Jay Smith of Canyon Lake and Mitch Clark of Thornton; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.