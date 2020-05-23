BELTON — Services for Patsy Dayton McLean, 78, of Temple will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville with Jesse Ratliff officiating.
Mrs. McLean died Monday, May 18, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 21, 1941, in Fort Worth to James Richard and Nell Marie Stanford Hilburn. She married Bob McLean in 2010 in Temple. She worked for MTC in Temple. She was a member of First Assembly of God in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Scottie Weldon McClendon in 1976; and a daughter, Lafonda Kay Jones.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Ray McClendon of Crystal Beach and Duane McClendon of Temple; a sister, Lee Davene McKee of Arlington; six grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.