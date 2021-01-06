BELTON — No services are planned for Patsy J. Hawkins Reid, 85, of Lott.
Mrs. Reid died Saturday, Jan. 2, at a Marlin hospital.
She was born March 11, 1935, in Temple to Rector and Lillie Ceska Hawkins. She grew up in Troy and graduated from Troy High School. She married Thurman “Red” Reid on Oct. 24, 1953, in Temple. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1999.
Survivors include a son, Wayne Reid of Temple; a daughter, Cindy Humphries of Lott; two brothers, Ronnie Hawkins of Taylor and Gary Hawkins of Golinda; and several grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.