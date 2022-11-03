Vallie Zavodny
Vallie Zavodny, 95, passed away peacefully at home in Leedale, TX on November 1, 2022.
The family will be accepting visitors at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Rd in Temple, Tx, on Friday, November 4, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Funeral will immediately follow. Burial will be at Seaton cemetery in Seaton.
Vallie was born on July 20, 1927, in Red Ranger, Tx to Joe Pechal and Rosie Vitek. She was baptized and confirmed at Ocker Brethern Church and was a member of Seaton Brethern Church. She was a member of the Bell County Extension Association for 50 years and was an insurance sales representative for SPJST Lodge 47. She sang in the Seaton Choral Group and performed with the Beseda Dancers for many years.
She married Leon on January 10, 1948, in Temple and they would have celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary January 2023.
Vallie enjoyed dancing and listening to Czech music, traveling, gardening and canning, and sitting on her front porch. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first born son, Michael; parents; grandchildren, Sarah, Landon, and Candice; her sisters Albina and Francis Pechal, Josephine Dudley, and Lorene Kotrla; her brothers Arnold, Ed, Joe, Raymond, Jerry and Clarence.
She is survived by her children, Leon and wife Mary, Elaine, Theresa, Jodie and wife Abbeye, and Elden. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Alyssa and husband Chris, Chris and wife Jennifer, Ashlyn and husband Ryan, and Julia and her partner Carlos, and two great grandchildren, Cannon and Oaklyn.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and their caring staff as well as Vallie’s caretakers Kimberly James and Gloria Goode.
Memorials in honor of Vallie’s life may be made to Seaton Brethern Church or to Seaton Brethern Church Christian Sisters.
Paid Obituary