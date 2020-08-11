A Mass of Christian Burial for Elias Methodius Bigon, 95, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Burlington.
Mr. Bigon died Friday, Aug. 7, at a local hospital.
He was born July 14, 1925, in Granger to Frank and Mary Tobolka Bigon. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He owned Bigon Welding Shop. He worked for E.R. Carpenter Co. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree Council No. 3444 and 4th Degree Assembly No. 1138 in Temple. He served on the board of Bell County WCID No. 5 and also was a member of The KJT.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Olbrich Bigon of Temple; a son, Edwin Bigon of Temple; a daughter, Judy Bigon of Point Venture; a sister, Mary Marburger of Temple; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School; or any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.