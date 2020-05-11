Services for Judy Marie Padula, 72, of Moffatt will be private.
Mrs. Padula died Tuesday, May 5, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 12, 1947, in Philadelphia to Ralph and Doris McBride Dines. She married George Padula on April 24, 1965. She worked at a grocery store and for Baylor Scott & White.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Sept. 8, 2008.
Survivors include two sons, Ralph Padula of Portage, Wis., and Anthony Padula of Temple; a daughter, Lorraine Cody of Arizona; a brother, Jimmy Dines of Philadelphia; a sister, Doris Harrison of Florida; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.