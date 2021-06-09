Kenneth Wooley
Kenneth (Brother Ken) Wayne Wooley, 79, originally of Galveston, passed into the Lord’s keeping Saturday, June 5, while at home with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sylvia Wooley (nee Karbowski), daughter Cassandra Scott and husband George of Belton, son JT Wooley and wife Janice of Huntsville, son Ted Wooley and wife Johanna of Belton, son Timothy Wooley of Huntsville, nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Pearl Legate, of Galveston and his brother, Billy Don Wooley of Houston.
Kenneth worked for thirty years for the US Postal Service, after service in the army and graduating from Lamar University. He retired and found his true calling as a preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ. After serving as education minister and interim pastor, he served as pastor of Ratcliff Baptist Church for 10 years and Bethel Heights Baptist Church in Gatesville for eleven years. Kenneth was greatly loved and will be sorely missed. He was laid to rest at Bethel Heights on Tuesday, June 8.
Paid Obituary