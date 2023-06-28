BELTON — Services for Kenneth D. Oldham, 75, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Oldham died Saturday, June 24, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 5, 1948, in Lubbock to Omus Aaron Oldham and Thelma Jean Campbell Oldham. He graduated from Dimmitt High School and attended college for two years. He worked for more than 40 years in commercial construction, including employment at Hensley-Phelps. He married Rochelle Johnston on Aug. 30, 1969, at his parents’ home.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Kable D. Oldham; a daughter, Kendy Rochelle Oldham Lischer; a brother, Eugene Oldham; two sisters, Doricelle Davis and Gay Killebrew; and seven grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.