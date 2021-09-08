Services for Elenor “Lula” McLemore Norwood, 74, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Westside Baptist Church in Killeen with the Rev. Hallie Tolbert officiating.
Burial will be in Sunshine Cemetery in Holland.
Mrs. Norwood died Friday, Sept. 2, at a Killeen nursing home.
She was born May 26, 1947, in Bell County to Colonel F. Sr. and Velma Louise Jones McLemore. She attended Dunbar High School. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church in Temple and later became a member of Westside Baptist Church in Killeen. She lived in Temple most of her life and moved to Killeen in 2009. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include a daughter, Juanita McLemore Pierre of Killeen; one grandchild; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.