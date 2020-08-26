Joseph Eugene “Gene” Campbell
Joseph Eugene “Gene” Campbell, age 78, of Temple, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born on January 4th, 1942 in Little River, Texas the son of Emmitt and Beulah Williams Campbell.
A visitation will take place on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd Temple, Texas 76504.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00am at Scanio-Harper.
Gene lived in Temple his entire life except from 1959 – 1962 when he served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Walker Destroyer. When he returned to Temple he went to work with his brother Tommy from 1963 to 1976 where he learned how to repair alternators and starters. In 1977 he opened his own repair shop on Ave. M in Temple called Ave. M Alternator and Starter where he worked until retirement in 2018.
He is preceded in death by his parents and 11 brothers and sisters.
Gene is survived by his wife Carolyn, children, Alan Campbell, Brian Campbell, and Dawn Campbell Dreyer and husband Gary, and a sister Judy Gant. He is also survived by step-children, Michelle McBee and husband Daniel, Kim Cronin and husband Joe, and Chuck Marcell and partner Roxanne, 4 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 5 step great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials to American Heart Association (www.heart.org) would be appreciated.
