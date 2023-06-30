Services for Earlene Faye Jennings, 91, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Jennings died Wednesday, June 28, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
She was born on Feb. 11, 1932, to Joe Sanford and Avis Raye Yoakum. She grew up in Rockdale and graduated from high school at age 16. After high school, she moved to Temple to live with her aunt and uncle. She married Roy Jennings in August 1950. She began her career as a bookkeeper and worked for several manufacturing companies. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Janet Mezynski and Karen Taylor, both of Rogers; eight grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.