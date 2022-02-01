Services for Francisco C. Abrego, 85, of Troy will be 2 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park & Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Abrego died Saturday, Jan. 22, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 4, 1936, to Jacinto and Virginia Coronado Abrego in Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
Francisco was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Isabel Torres; and a son, Ramon Abrego.
Survivors include two sons, Bernardo Abrego and Ramon Abrego; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with a rosary recited at 6 p.m.