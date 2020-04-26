Service for Vollie Edwin Myers 100 years old of Temple, Tx will be Graveside Wednesday April 29 at 10:00 A.M. at Temple Garden of Memories Cemetery Temple, Tx, with Dr. U. C. Barnes, Officiating.
Vollie Edwin Myers, 100 years old, of Temple, TX, formerly of Buffalo, TX, died April 23rd, 2020.
He was born November 16th, 1919 in Buffalo, TX, and later made his home in Temple, TX after his marriage on May 4, 1946 to Lillian Stephen Myers of Cox’s Providence, TX.
Mr. Myers served his country during World War II, earning the following awards: American Defense Service Medal, American Theater Campaign Medal, EAME Campaign Medal with 4 Bronze Stars, Victory Medal, 1 Service Stripe, 4 Overseas Service Bars (Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland, Central Europe); obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant from January 1940 - 1946. He worked as a Nurse Assistant for 34 years at the VA Hospital in Temple, TX. He was also an active member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church of Temple, TX. His interests included gardening, cultivation, and a sports enthusiast (wrestling, baseball, football).
In addition to his parents Eugene Arnett Myers and Alder Clay Myers, he was preceded in death by his11 brothers and sisters: Willie Lee Myers, Eugenia Althea Myers Jones, Nathaniel Myers, Zelma Myrtle Myers Haynes, Vingie Nyal Myers, Victor Hugo Myers, Kate Reedie Myers Stephen, Daniel Durant Myers, Mirian Alfreda Myers Walker, J.H. Myers and Bobby Ray Myers Sr.
Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Lillian Stephen Myers and their 6 children, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren. The children, grandchildren and great grandchildren are as follows: Ruby Dell (Griffin) House & Willard E. House (Nicholas House & Anthony S. House), Charles Edward Myers & Jessie Rider Myers (Adrian Myers & Pamela Pryor )(Julian Jones & Ryan Jones), (Terrence Shane Myers & Eboney Journet)(Madison Savannah Myers & Jordan J. Myers), Andrew Willie Myers (Shalonda Hill), Cora Ann Che’ Myers Armelin & Joseph Armelin (Elizabeth Williams & Andrea Armelin Boone & Terry Johnson)(Jasmine Boone & Terrance Johnson) (Karole Amber Webb and Randle Armelin), Estella Davis(Kanesha Davis Waites & Marlon Ray Waites Jr.) (Marleigh Rae Waites), and Russell Kent Myers. God daughter Barbara Watkins, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be Tuesday April 28, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M.
At Don D. Summers Chapel 2707 S. 37th St Temple, Texas.
Restricted Public Viewing. 10 Persons at a time wearing mask.
Following the viewing from 6:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. the family is requesting that friends and family drive by the Myers residence to wave hello to Mrs. Myers.
Don D. Summers, Funeral Director.