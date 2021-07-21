ROCKDALE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Birdie Joyce Hill, 79, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Pedro Castillo officiating.
Burial will be in Salty Cemetery near Thorndale.
Mrs. Hill died Wednesday, July 14, in Round Rock.
She was born Feb. 12, 1942, in Hazlehurst, Ga., to Henry and Polly Wilson Bailey. She married Everett L. Hill Jr. on July 24, 1965, in Sylvester, Ga. She was a homemaker and lived in Rockdale for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by two children, Cathy Sizemore on July 19, 2005, and Scott Sizemore on July 1, 2018.
Survivors include her husband of Rockdale; a daughter, Connie Gutierrez of Kyle; four sons, Woody Sizemore of Georgetown, and Rodney Hill, Breck Hill Sr. and Blake Hill, all of Rockdale; a sister, Grace Brown of Metairie, La.; 18 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076, or go to www.dav.org.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m.