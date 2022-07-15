Sam “Pops” Amador, Jr.
Samuel Sauseda Amador, Jr., age 69 of Temple, passed from this life Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. Memorial services will be held at 10 am Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Samuel was born on April 6, 1953, to Antonia Sauseda Amador and Samuel Amador, Sr. in Moody, Texas. He was a mechanic.
Samuel is preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Annette Marie Amador; sisters, Irene Diaz, Laura Rodriguez, and Hope Cruz; and brothers, Jerry Amador, and Solomon Amador.
Those left to cherish his memories are his son, Alvin Amador and wife, Alicia; son, Jonathan Amador and wife, Myra; sisters, Grace Cruz of Cedar Park, Ruth Martinez of Liberty Hill, and Elizabeth Rosales of Edmond, Oklahoma; and brother, Jesse Amador of Temple.
Paid Obituary