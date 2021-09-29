Ivory L. Spivey
Services for Ivory “Bubba” Lawann Dashan Spivey, 29, of Weatherford, Okla., and formerly of Temple, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Steve Jackson officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Spivey died Wednesday, Sept. 15, at an Enid, Okla., hospital.
He was born Nov. 28, 1991, in Oklahoma City to Mario Spivey and Shannon Railback. He attended Temple ISD schools. He worked in construction.
Survivors include his father of Temple; his mother of Oklahoma City; a grandfather, Clifford Spivey Sr. of Oklahoma City; three brothers, Raymond Railback and Desmond Fifer, both of Moore, Okla., and Christopher Railback of Tulsa, Okla.; and four sisters, Brianna Ford Spivey of Oklahoma City, and Arianna Skinner, Abigail Skinner and Priscilla Skinner, all of Temple.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.