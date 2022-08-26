Services for Sylvan Eugene Kelley Jr., 74, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Sylvan Eugene Kelley Jr., 74, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Pendleton Cemetery.
Mr. Kelley died Wednesday, Aug. 24.
He was born June 11, 1948.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. at the funeral home.