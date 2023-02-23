GATESVILLE — Services for Nancy Lois Hopson Dixon, 69, of Gatesville, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at White Mount Baptist Church Tabernacle with the Rev. Bruce Cox officiating.
Burial will be in Mound Cemetery.
Mrs. Dixon died Monday, Feb. 20.
She was born Nov. 28, 1953, to Truett and Lois Cole Hopson in Gatesville. She graduated from Gatesville High School in 1972 and Texas A&M in 2010. She married Kenneth Dixon on Aug. 4, 1973. She worked at Coryell Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include her husband; three daughters, Sara Jo Poynter, Kari Ellen Belt, and Holly Ann Pullen; a son, Jeb Caley Dixon; two sisters, Margaret Jo Hopson, and Barbara Sue Hopson; three brothers, David Hopson, Frank Hopson, and Loyd Hopson; and 12 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to White Mound Baptist Church, P.O. Box 103, Mound, TX 76558.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville.