Services for Queen Elizabeth Thompson, 91, of Troy will be 2 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Thompson died Sunday, Dec. 29.
She was born Jan. 15, 1928, to Norman G. and Maggie Ethel Bouldin McGregor in Pendleton. She was a member of the American Business Women Association, which named her National Business Woman of the Year in 1982. She also was a member of Telephone Pioneers and First Baptist Church of Troy. She married Jack Edmond Thompson on June 19, 1948, in Troy. He preceded her in death on July 7, 2014.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Heights Baptist Church, 1220 S. 49th St., Temple, TX 76504; First Baptist Church of Troy, 20 Church Ave., Troy, TX 76579; or Churches Touching Lives for Christ, P.O. Box 5, Temple, TX, 76503-0005.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.