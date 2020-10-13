Velma Lawson Boop, age 84 of Moffat, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Cornerstone Gardens. Graveside services will be held at 10:00am Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Moffat Cemetery with Damon Boniface officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6-8:00pm Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Mrs. Boop was born on August 14, 1936 in Dallas, Texas to the late Luther Lawson and Irene Goode Lawson. She attended schools in Temple and graduated from Temple High School and Temple Junior College. She married Robert Boop on September 4, 1955 in Temple and Mr. Boop preceded her in death on February 9, 2012. Velma worked with her husband at Moffat Water Supply and was a member of Moffat Baptist Church. She was active in the church and the women’s Sunday school class. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Caroline Boop; and by her son-in-law, Mark Forbes.
Survivors include her daughters, Cathy Boniface and husband Damon of Moffat and Karen Forbes of Moffat;
three granddaughters, Elizabeth Marsden, Cara Boniface and Malorie Montoya; one grandson, Kelly Anderson; and two great granddaughters, Persephone Marsden and Kynadie Montoya.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Mrs. Boop’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 (stjude.org).
Special thanks to the staff at Cornerstone Gardens for the love and care given to Mrs. Boop during her stay there.
