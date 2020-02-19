BELTON — Services with military honors for Thomas Boyd Tipton Sr., 83, of Temple will be 9 a.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery in Killeen with Al Lowe officiating.
Mr. Tipton died Wednesday, Feb. 5, at a Temple nursing facility.
He was born Aug. 28, 1936, in Waco to William Lee and Effie Kinsey Tipton. He grew up in Waco and graduated from Waco Tech High and from 4C College. He served in the U.S. Air Force, 1954-1957. He worked as a building inspector in the Waco area and retired in 2000.
Survivors include a son Thomas Tipton Jr.; and a daughter, Taryn Tipton of Temple.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements.