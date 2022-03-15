Sherry Leigh Stevenson
Sherry Leigh Stevenson, age 76, of Georgetown, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, in an Austin hospital.
Sherry was born February 2, 1946, in Stephenville, Texas, to Carl Rex Anderson and Billie Ruth Moser Anderson. She grew up in Seymour and Bartlett and graduated from Bartlett High School in 1963. Sherry met Bruce, the love of her life, in high school. They were married September 10, 1963, in Belton, Texas. For many years she was employed as a legal secretary in Temple and Belton. She and Bruce owned and operated Bell County Security. They moved to the Austin area where Sherry began a career with the State Pharmacy Board in the enforcement division. Upon her retirement in 2009, she enjoyed their home in Georgetown. She was a kind, caring, soft spoken person who will be greatly missed by her friends and family. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, Joe Tate and son, David Stevenson. Sherry is survived by her husband, Bruce, of Georgetown; son, Darrell of Kyle; sister, Jan Pack (David) of Tolar; sister, Carla Wolf (Mark) of Oenaville; sister, Lynn Young (Edwin) of Stephenville; and brother, Mike Tate (Pam) of Stephenville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sherry’s name to your charity of choice or the Susan G. Komen Foundation. 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, Texas 75380.
A private family service was held.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, Pflugerville, Texas.
