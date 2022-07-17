BELTON — Services for Albina Paredes, 98, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Cornhill Cemetery in Jarrell with the Rev. Hilario Guajardo officiating.
Mrs. Paredes died Friday, July 15, at her residence.
She was born March 1, 1924, in Buda to Eusebio and Inez Capetillo Guajardo. She married Lucas Paredes in 1952.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three daughters, Lupe Martinez of Belton, Dominga Smith of Washington and Paula Garza of Temple; a brother, Delfino Guajardo of Belton; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.