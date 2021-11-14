Sarah Katherine Carter Wagner, age 84, of Austin TX, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. She was born on Dec. 28, 1936, in Topeka, Kansas to Robert and Lois Carter.
Sally married Robert Wagner in 1957 and graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1958. She then began an adventurous life of service and travel as a military wife. They were stationed in Germany, France, Turkey, as well as Fort Lee Virginia and then finally Fort Hood, TX, where they retired in 1978. This lifestyle fit her perfectly as she was very inquisitive and a social butterfly. Her independent nature served her well during two unaccompanied tours when Bob was in Vietnam, where she was left wearing the pants and raising three kids! She worked at Central Texas College International Student Services assisting foreign students adjustment to life in the USA, as well as volunteering in many areas: just to mention a few, Planning and Zoning Board and Library of Morgan’s Point, Temple Literacy Council, and Foundation Methodist Church. Sally loved to sing and was always a member of the church choir wherever they were. She was a fierce bridge player and talented artist, never afraid to tackle something new. She loved sewing, quilting, happy hour, and most of all making and sending handmade cards to those she loved.
After her husband’s passing in 2007, she married Ray Allenson in 2012 and was welcomed into his family. During their six years of marriage, they, too, shared some adventures, her most memorable being their trip to Alaska.
In 2018, she moved to Austin where she lived the remainder of her life near her children and grandchildren.
Sally is survived by her daughter, Allison Hall and husband Roy; their children Kyle, wife Courtney, Wayne, wife Alyssa, Alex and Amber; son, David Wagner and wife Jennifer; their children Leon, Brianna, Grey and Owen; her granddaughter, Leann Conner and husband Braden; and her great grandchildren Suzanna, Ryleigh and Evynn.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Robert Wagner, daughter Susan Price, her husband Monty and grandson Jake, also, her husband Ray Allenson.
A Celebration of Her Life will be at Foundation United Methodist Church 10751 W. Adams Ave, Temple TX 76502 on Saturday, November 27th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, and to honor the spirit of Grandma Sally, send a card to a friend or family member and let them know you care. So many were touched by her handmade cards through the years.