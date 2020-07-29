Services for Karen Lynette Calloway, 70, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Taylors Valley Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Jared Burt officiating.
Mrs. Calloway died Sunday, July 26, at her residents.
She was born Jan. 20, 1950, in Corpus Christi to Ralph and Sylvia Vann Fuller. She moved to California. She married Steve Calloway on Sept. 15, 1984, in Agoura Hills, Calif. In 2004, they moved to Wisconsin. In 2015, they moved to Temple. She was a member of Taylors Valley Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include her husband; a stepson, Sean of San Pedro, Calif.; and a grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.