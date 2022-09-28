Nancy Lee Williams
It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow we announce the unexpected death of Nancy Lee Williams, age 64. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, librarian and friend. Nancy was an avid reader and had an immense love for cats. An enormously talented woman, she had a brilliant mind, was fluent in sarcasm and knew how to make anyone laugh.She briefly shared her love of literature as a professor at Stephen F. Austin. Nancy’s insatiable curiosity, interest in people and their stories, extensive knowledge of written works and ability to connect people with things they needed created a natural transition to a career as a librarian. She was a positive force within the Bell county community while serving as a reference librarian at the Temple Public Library for over 30 years. Nancy touched many lives throughout her time with us and will never be forgotten. From storytelling at the library, summer swims at her community pool, her involvement with local animal rescues or gifting the perfect book. She made a huge impact on those around her, even when she felt a great darkness within herself, she gave a lot of us a glimmer of light just by her being who she was. She is predeceased by her parents, Marvin and Joyce (Frieda) Williams, her step-mother Johnniez (Sanders) Williams and her sister, Wanda (Williams) Smith. She is survived by her fur babies Maggie and Timmy; her sister, Brenda (Williams) Moore, step-brothers Gary and Calvin Sanders; her nephew, David Moore; her nieces, Shari (Moore) Hollingsworth, Amanda Smith, Carey (Moore) Hebert, Lauren (Smith) Pascoe; in-laws; her loving grand-nieces and nephews; long-time friends and the numerous library patrons she assisted throughout her career. Details of a memorial will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nancy’s memory can be made to: Friends of the Temple Library or Trapping, Rescue and Pet Recovery Service (TRAPRS). Paypal - @FriendsTPL or @TheTRAPRS By Mail: FOTPL; 100 W Adams; Temple, TX 76501 Or contact: friendsoftemplelibrary@gmail.com or TheTRAPRS@gmail.com You will be missed, Mistress of the Universe, Known & Unknown.
Paid Obituary