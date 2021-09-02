Services for Barbara Presley Wood, 79, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Mrs. Wood died Tuesday, Aug. 31, at a local hospital.
She was born Jan. 20, 1942, in Little River-Academy to Dorman and Violet Hagler Jones. She worked as a neurology technician at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for 37 years before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, David Presley and Frankie Wood.
Survivors include a daughter, Robin Mogavero; two sons, David Presley and Jason Wood; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.