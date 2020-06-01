ROCKDALE — Services for Weldon Eugene Smith, 74, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Ray Don McIntosh officiating.
Burial will be in Taylor City Cemetery in Taylor.
Mr. Smith died Friday, May 29, in Taylor.
He was born Aug. 26, 1945, in Boyle, Miss., to J.J. and Ola Mae Crocker Smith. He graduated from Reagan High School in Houston. He married Maurita Gafford on Nov. 22, 1963, in Houston. He was a member of Albert J. DeLange Masonic Lodge No. 1403 AF&AM in Houston and Murray Street Church of Christ. He also was a member and vice president of VOICES and was vice president of Crocker Reclamation.
Survivors include his wife of Taylor; two daughters, Lynita Conaway of Temple and Regina Schneider of Taylor; a son, Troy Smith of Rockdale; a sister, Patricia Heflin of Belton; a brother, Gary Smith of Cameron; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.