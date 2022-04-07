Services for Dale Lamoine Ringwald, 99, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Strode Funeral Home in Stillwater, Okla.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Ringwald died Sunday, Feb. 20.
He was born Oct. 13, 1922, in Pemeta Okla., to John William and Eva Wilson Ringwald. He married his first wife, Betty Ruth Van Buskirk in 1945, and his second wife, Marion Ely Richardson, in 2000. He served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by both of his wives.
Survivors include a son, Gary Ringwald of Amarillo; a daughter, Mary Ann Taylor of Corpus Christi; three stepchildren; a sister, Val Ringwald Sims of Stillwater, Okla.; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of local arrangements.