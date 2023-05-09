Richard ‘Rickey’ Earl Williams Jr.
Richard Earl ‘Rickey’ Williams Jr. (67) of Cameron, TX, died peacefully at home on May 4, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Rickey Williams had an incredible life journey with his wife D’Ann Wendel Williams, and their daughters, Elizabeth Williams and Victoria Williams, who all live in Cameron, TX. They invite you to celebrate his life with them on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 2 pm at the First Methodist Church in Cameron, TX. Family visitation will be Monday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home from 5pm to 7pm.
Rickey is survived by his mother, Jackie Williams of Cameron, TX, his sister Debora Evans of Belton, TX, and his nephew Thomas ‘TJ’ Evans of Cameron, TX.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Earl Williams Sr.; his younger brother Thomas ‘Tom’ Williams; his paternal grandparents, Lester and Beatrice Williams; his maternal grandparents, Jack and Cleo Camp of Austin, TX, and his parents-in-law, Don and Jo Wendel of Temple TX.
Rickey Williams was born in Austin, TX, on September 29, 1955, to parents Richard Earl and Jacquelyn “Jackie” Williams. He attended C. H. Yoe High School, graduating in 1974, and then pursued higher education at Southwestern University in Georgetown. In 1979, he obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration and was a legacy and member Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Rickey also completed his studies at The Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.
Rickey was born into a family of bankers in Cameron, and it was no surprise when he followed in their footsteps by pursuing a career in the banking industry. He served as President of The First National Bank of Cameron, established in 1889 as one of Texas’s first nationally chartered banks. The bank’s mission statement is to build lifelong relationships by surpassing expectations, which is also the foundation of Rickey’s business philosophy. As the bank’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Rickey successfully led it into the 21st century, giving it a new name - Classic Bank - and expanding its reach to seven other cities.
Rickey was a dedicated member of the First Methodist Church in Cameron throughout his life. His strong belief in Christ motivated him to devote his life to serving others. Rickey generously shared his time and talent by leading adult Sunday School classes, singing as a tenor in the choir, overseeing the Board of Trustees and Finance Committee, managing building projects, mentoring youth in UM Army summer camps to construct wheelchair ramps, crafting wooden crosses for the fellowship hall tables, and establishing the Baskin Family Life Center. Additionally, he actively participated in the Walk to Emmaus Community and volunteered on numerous occasions to help fellow Christians strengthen their faith. Rickey always had the community in mind. He was a member of the Cameron Economic Development Corp., the Cameron Industrial Foundation, Chairperson of the Milam County Industrial Corp., Cameron Rotary Club, San Andres Masonic Lodge No. 170, the Yoemen Booster Club, and the Cameron Chamber of Commerce. Rickey was named Citizen of the Year in 2023 for his outstanding contributions to the community.
In his free time, Rickey had a passion for history and was quite skilled in it. Together with D’Ann, they worked on restoring the B.J. and Sue Dollar Baskin Home in Cameron, which earned them a Texas Historical Marker. Rickey traced his family’s lineage back to the Mayflower and the Texas Revolution. He was happy to volunteer his time to speak to various groups about his interests, which included the history of currency, as well as his exciting trip to Cuba, Peru, and South America. Rickey was also highly knowledgeable about antique Texas maps and, of course, politics. He loved spending time with his family, especially when they were near, on, or in the water, indulging in water skiing, boating, or scuba diving. He adored the hobbies of hunting, gardening, collecting scraps of all kinds, woodworking, reading, listening to music of all genres, pursuing excellence, and building lifelong relationships. Rickey was often known at work for his professionalism, but at home, he was known for enjoying the blissfulness of life.
Success is often measured by one’s accomplishments, but it is truly defined by one’s heart and commitment to the Lord’s purpose. Rickey’s success is exemplified through his love and dedication to his wife and daughters. He exceeded expectations, and his legacy will live on through the many individuals who cherished and respected him.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Methodist Church of Cameron, TX, or an organization of your choice.
First Methodist Church: PO Box 528 Cameron, TX 76520
Paid Obituary