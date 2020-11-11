Services for Christy J. Franks McGuire, 39, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
She died Monday, Nov. 9, at a local hospital.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Christy J. Franks McGuire, 39, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
She died Monday, Nov. 9, at a local hospital.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.