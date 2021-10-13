Wilma Fay Day
Wilma Fay Day, age 85, of Troy, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at her home in Troy. She was born on December 7, 1935 in Pendleton, Texas, the daughter of Owen Lawrence and Velva Viola (Hicks) Kelley.
A visitation will take place on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 1:00pm at the funeral home followed by burial at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
On May 25, 1955 in Belton, Texas, Wilma married Joel “Jack” Day. She was a longtime member of The Church of Christ and a 30 plus year member of the 6th St. Church of Christ in Belton, Texas.
Wilma is survived by her husband Jack of Troy; son Bruce Day and wife Susan of Gardendale, TX; daughters Linda Butterfield of Wintersville, OH, and Kim Givhan and husband Brad of Whitney, TX; grandchildren, Jeremy Day of Gardendale, TX, Nicole Allison and husband Ryan of Howland, OH, Zebadiah Butterfield of Wintersville, OH, and Bret Givhan of Waco, TX; and great-grandchildren Owen, Arran, and Abbey Allison. She is also survived by her brothers, James Kelley of Temple, TX, Ernest Kelley and wife Shirley of Troy, TX, and Jerry Kelley and wife Debra of White Hall, TX, and a sister Dora Harmon and husband Joe of Temple, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Velva, her brother Donald and son-in-law Bill.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Wilma’s loving caregivers, Denise, Ana, Shirley C., and Shirley M., and to Christine and Sara and those at Texas Home Health Hospice.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the Cherokee Home For Children 13355 TX-16, Cherokee, TX 76832 (chc4kids.org).
Paid Obituary