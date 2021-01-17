BELTON — Services for Joseph “Joe” McClary, 79, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 2 p.m. Monday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple with the Rev. Bill Campbell officiating.
Mr. McClary died Thursday, Jan. 14.
He was born July 29, 1941, in Portsmouth, Va., to Eugene William and Ruth Madaline Brower McClary. He graduated high school in Yale, Okla., in 1959. He married Dollie Dot “Dottie” Harris on Aug. 19, 1961. He opened and ran several businesses in Kermit. He worked for B-Line Filter & Supply. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Belton. He also was a member of the Lion’s Club in Kermit and Odessa and Gideon’s International.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Bronson McClary of Melbourne, Fla., and Bryan McClary of Conroe; a daughter, Dottie Jo McClary of Dallas; three brothers, Larry McClary and Jack Mitchell, both of Tulsa, Okla., and Ronnie Mitchell of Chickasha, Okla.; a sister, Lora Jean Doll of Yale; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Gideon’s International at gideons.org/donate; or Lions Clubs International at lionsclubs.org.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.