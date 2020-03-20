Candi Louise Whitlow
Candi Louise Whitlow, of Temple, TX, passed away on March 17, 2020 in Austin, TX at the age of 61. She was born at King’s Daughters Hospital in Temple, TX on December 26, 1958 to Gay (Hudgens) and James Edward Cooke.
During her childhood, Candi lived in Temple, Killeen and Carrollton, TX. Candi attended nursing school at King’s Daughters School of Vocational Nursing in Temple, TX. She was a licensed vocational nurse for 25 years and had a passion for working with pediatric patients. She also enjoyed dancing and was a member of an adult dancing troupe. Candi suffered a stroke in 2015, and Ayden, her child, was her main caretaker for the remaining years of her life in Austin. As her health continued to decline, Ayden continued to provide care for her. After several years of dialysis, and having other associated health issues, Candi made the decision to discontinue treatment and spent her last days with family and friends. She passed away peacefully with Ayden by her side and is now home in the heavenly realm, reunited with her mother and father.
Candi is survived by her child, Madison (Ayden) Whitlow of Austin, TX; brother James Cooke II and wife Sidney of Spring Branch, TX; two sisters, Bonnie Hill and husband Dennis of Temple, TX and Cissy Collins and husband Joe of Belton, TX; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Cooke, and her mother, Gay Hudgens-Rucker.
Family and friends are invited to Belfalls Cemetery, FM 935 in Troy, TX for a graveside service that will include a viewing on Saturday, March 21st at 3:00 pm
Due to international circumstances, we are asking that attendees continue to practice social distancing.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
