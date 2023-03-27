Services for Fred “Sandy” Otis Sandlin Jr., 76, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple with the Rev. David McMurry and Ali Mitachi officiating.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery near Temple.
Mr. Sandlin died Saturday, March 25, at his residence.
He was born April 5, 1946, to Mildred Juanita Carlton and Fred Otis Sandlin in Abilene. He graduated from Cooper High School in 1964. He received a bachelor’s degree in education from McMurry University in Abilene and a master’s degree in mid-management from Sul Ross State University in Alpine. He married Lynda Davis on Aug. 3, 1968. He taught sixth grade social studies for Abilene ISD for more than 30 years. He also pastored at Portland Avenue Free Methodist Church in Abilene for 42 years until his retirement in 2012. After retirement, he volunteered for the Kairos Prison Ministries.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Jonathan Sandlin; a daughter, Kaylyn Cobb; a sister, Susan Nelson; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Portland Avenue Free Methodist Church, 1510 Portland Ave., Abilene, TX 79605.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.