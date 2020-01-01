Services for Mary Lou Hill, 89, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Hill died Monday, Dec. 30.
She was born in Dec. 19, 1930, in Prairie Dell to James and Opal Boyd. She attended Salado High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Troy Hill Sr.; and a daughter, Dianne.
Survivors include two sons, Charles Hill of Temple and Troy Hill Jr. of Leander; and two daughters, Charlene McKeever of Allen; and Katherine Mitchell of Seattle.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Fu