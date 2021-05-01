ROSEBUD — Services for James Good, 74, of Rosebud will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mr. Good died Wednesday, April 28, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 6, 1946, in Rosebud to Carl and Omie McIntosh Good. He graduated from Lott High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He married Linda Moore on May 19, 1967. He worked for Alcoa in Rockdale.
Survivors include his wife of Rosebud; a son, David Good of Mexia; a daughter, Cindy Slovacek of Rosebud; two sisters, Patsy Hazelip and Ruth Ann Springfield, both of Cedar Springs; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Powers Chapel Cemetery Association.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.