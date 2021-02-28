Barbara Ann (Schmiedekamp) Eixman
Barbara Ann (Schmiedekamp) Eixman, age 85 of Temple, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cyclone, Texas. Burial will be in Cyclone Cemetery.
Barbara was born on March 23, 1935 to Henry and Mary (Franks) Schmiedekamp in Falls County, Texas. She graduated from Rosebud High School in 1953. She married Edwin John Eixman in June of 1953 at the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia, Texas. They moved to Cyclone, Texas to farm. They had six children: Steve, Stuart, Stanley, Scot, Stacy, and Samuel. She worked for and retired from Terminix International Pest Control as a book keeper and office manager.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin; three sons, Samuel, Stanley, and Scot; two twin great-granddaughters, Eden and Ember; and daughter-in-law, Patricia Eixman.
She is survived by sons, Steve (Anna), Stuart (Mary), and Stacy; three grandchildren, Allison (Tristan) Anderson, Jared (Candace) Eixman, and Eric Eixman; and four great-grandchildren, Kyle Anderson, Logan Anderson, Emery Eixman, and Jett Eixman.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, with a Holy Rosary recited at 6 pm Monday, March 1, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Paid Obituary