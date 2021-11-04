In Loving Memory of
Guy Vincent Cremonese Jr.
1967 - 2021
Beloved husband, treasured father and adored PaPa, Guy Vincent Cremonese Jr.’s devotion to his family will be remembered with love and adoration long after his passing. His passion for making others smile and laugh will be etched on our hearts forever.
Guy Vincent Cremonese Jr. of Temple, Texas, passed away on October 31st, 2021 at the age of 54 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will strive to honor his memory by living their lives to their fullest.
Guy was born on August 20, 1967 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Suzanne Hightower and Guy Vincent Cremonese Sr. In 1971, his mother gathered up the three kids and moved to Waco, Texas. Guy finally settled in Temple, where he lived with his wife until his passing.
Guy was a graduate of Axtell High School, Class of ’85. He was one of those students who easily grasped concepts and made the honor roll with little effort. Not only was he an academic achiever, he also played four years of baseball and football. His senior year he was Captain of the football team and student council president. He was known for playing the trombone in band and winning several UIL math and calculus awards. He was loved by his fellow students and was voted Most Likely to Succeed, Best All Round, and Wittiest.
After high school Guy went on to a rewarding twenty-year career with McClane Trucking. A few years ago, he ventured a career change, and he became a licensed Texas Realtor. He hit the ground running and enjoyed great success in the Temple market.
The simplest pleasures in life, such as family, friends, music and laughter brought the greatest joy to Guy. He could often be found on game day in the appropriate jersey watching a Dallas Cowboys or a Texas Rangers game. A couple of his favorite things were woodworking in the garage and sitting in his garden with his grandbabies.
Guy is survived by his loving wife Sheri and six children - Guy Cremonese, Casey Stefka (Jimmy), Alex Cremonese, Brandon Mast, Ethan Mast (Ashley) and Kaytlan Farmer (Bodazypha). In addition to his wife and children, Guy is survived by his sisters Renee Curtis and Toni Thompson (Marshall); eight grandchildren - Hunter, Brayden Conner, Alexis, Adeline, Oakley, James and Krystalynn. A number of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends will also miss him dearly.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, November 6th, 2021 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, TX. Burial will follow at Greathouse Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5-7:00pm Friday, November 5, 2021 at the funeral home.
Paid Obituary