Services for Paul Francis Butler, 81, will be private.
Mr. Butler died Thursday, May 20, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 28, 1940, in Pittsburgh.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: May 23, 2021 @ 2:07 am
