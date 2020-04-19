SALADO — Services for Sylvia Ann Zuehlke Kabler, 77, of Salado will be at a later date.
Mrs. Kabler died Wednesday, April 15, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 26, 1942, in Temple to Charlie Clarence and Wesa Vera Pyeatt Zuehike. She graduated from Temple High School. She worked in banking.
Survivors include her husband, Phillip E. Kabler of Salado; two daughters, Elizabeth Fay Hammel of Jacksonville, Fla., and Lana Johnson of Elkton, Md.; three stepsons, William Kabler, Steven Kabler and Stacy Kabler; three stepdaughters, Lisa Kabler Klees, Tonya Kabler Elliott and Christie Kabler Dolley; and a grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.