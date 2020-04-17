Services for Alice Marie Frits Collins, 84, of Temple and formerly of Belton will be private.
Mrs. Collins died Sunday, April 12, at her residence.
She was born March 14, 1936, in Buckholts to Alice Jean and Floyd Frits. She worked at Lacks furniture store and the Bell County Adult Probation office.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Buck Colllins.
Survivors include a son, Mike Collins; three daughters, Connie Eshelman and Terri Tomlinson, both of The Woodlands, and Melanie Andreo of Austin; a sister, Carol Lock of Rogers; several grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist Church in Temple; or any charity.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.