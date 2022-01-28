Services for Linda Chaison, 72, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Mrs. Chaison died Wednesday, Dec. 15, at her residence.
She was born April 29, 1949, in Fredericksburg to Robert and Ella Hamlyn. She graduated from Lampasas High School and attended Texas Woman’s University. She married Robert Chaison in 1970. She served as president of Centraland Title CO. from 1986 until retiring in 2017. She also worked as a legal secretary.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Michael Chaison of Leander; her mother; two brothers, Robert Hamlyn and David Hamlyn; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross.
Affordable Burial & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.