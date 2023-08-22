Services Carolyn Sue Manning, 80, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Manning died Friday, Aug. 18th, at her residence.
She was born March 14, 1943, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to Lloyd and Anna Christian. She graduated from Versailles High School in Ohio in 1962. She traveled as a military wife throughout the U.S. and Germany. In 1978 she moved to Fort Hood. She worked for many food establishments throughout Bell County, retiring from Sam’s Club as a demonstration coordinator.
Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Marlow and Tammy Pratt, both of Troy; three sons, Robert Manning and Steve Manning, both of Temple, and Terry Manning of Troy; a brother, Bob Christian of Ansonia, Ohio; a sister, Karen Long of DeGraff, Ohio; 27 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.