Services for Gene McBride, 83, of Temple will 10 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Eddy Cemetery.
Mr. McBride died Tuesday at his residence.
He was born Jan. 6, 1938, in Navarro County to Ollie and Mittie Patterson McBride He worked for SPJST in Temple, retiring as Vice President after 35 years of service.
Survivors include his wife Frances McBride of Temple; four children; Darrell McBride and Darla Morgan, both of Italy, Rusty Pecot of Belton and Amy Whitaker of Bruceville; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPJST Scholarship Fund or to Camp Kubena care of SPJST Foundation or to Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org).
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.