BELTON — Services for Sandra Kelley Wilson, 84, of Manor will be noon Saturday in Holland Cemetery.
Ms. Wilson died Tuesday, Oct. 13, at her residence.
She was born March 14, 1936, in Bryan to Mildred and Ira Kelley. She worked as a witness coordinator for Travis County attorney Ned Granger, and later worked for the Department of Public Safety for 20 years, retiring as a security guard.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Ronald Nelson “Ronnie” Craig of Pflugerville; a daughter, Lisa Balusek of Manor; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.