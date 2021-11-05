Linda Lee (Davis) Bunting, age 79 of Temple, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at home. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Friday, November 5, 2021, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton. Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Linda was born in Belton, Texas at Sewell-Long Hospital on January 2, 1942, where she grew up. She married Stan Bunting in 1972. She worked at the Pepsi Cola plant in Dallas; Texas Instruments in Temple; was an aide at Tyler Elementary in Belton; was a Walmart associate in numerous locations; and was a childcare giver at First Baptist Church in Temple, later in life. She was one of the original members of the Marching 100 Band at Belton High School. Linda loved playing with her great grandkids. She loved gardening and planting flowers. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Temple.
And her #1 pride in life was her precious Yorkie, Prissi, and her two cats, Maggie and Molli.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William Stanley Bunting; and parents, Lloyd Curtis and Mary Lee Davis.
Survivors include daughter, Vicki Hood and husband, Steve of Amarillo; son, Mark Alexander and wife, Tammy of Belton; son, Scott Bunting and wife, Cynthia of Belton; 13 grandkids, John Hicks and wife, Michele, Jason Hicks and wife, Diana, Travis Alexander and wife, Rhonda, Melissa Mata and husband, Marcos, Dustin Bunting and wife, Brittany, Vanessa Alexander, Patience Alexander and husband, Ray, and Wyatt Alexander; and 12 great grandkids.