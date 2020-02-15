Harry John Barina, Jr. or John, as he was known, was born in San Angelo, Texas on August 25, 1943, the son of Harry and Alpha Barina. John graduated from Richland Spring High School before entering Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas. John was injured playing football for the Lobos, causing him to miss a semester. Receiving a draft notice and after deliberation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He completed Basic Training in Mississippi and then served at Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin, Texas for four years. Proud of his service, nevertheless, John desired to settle down with his new wife and two sons. John left the service and moved his family to San Angelo, Texas, to attend Angelo State University. During this time, John studied business courses and took care of his young sons, while his wife worked double shifts. Upon graduation, he received an offer to work for General Telephone Corporation where he was frequently taken away from home for days at a time. Wanting a career that would keep him closer to home and family, John studied real estate and received his license before opening a real estate business in San Angelo. During this time, John considered law school after meeting an attorney and getting exposure to the practice of law. Law appealed to his meticulous nature. After much deliberation and debate, John moved his family to Temple, Texas in order that he could attend Baylor School of Law. He made many lifetime friends at law school. He made the 45 mile trip every day for 24 consecutive months. Being a devoted family man, John never missed a baseball game or swim meet that his children were participating in, while driving 45 miles to Baylor every day. He often had to return to Waco after hours to study at the law school library.
Upon graduation, he was fortunate to work for Arthur Coleman (Cappy) Eads, the 27th Judicial District Attorney. It was rare that Cappy hired an attorney with little to no experience. John deeply admired Cappy and he loved his time as a prosecutor. He remained friends with people he worked with at the District Attorney’s Office for the rest of his life. He left once to cash out his retirement to put his children through school. While in private practice, he worked for Daniels, Secrest, and Barrett. He was later chosen by the Bell County Commissioners Court to be the Presiding Judge of Bell County Court at Law 2. He continued to serve in that position for 18 years, after a number of re-elections by Bell County voters. He retired from public service to take care of his wife and small grandson.
He continued to serve his legal community by serving as a member of the board of the Bell County Lawyers Association. In 2002, John was recognized and honored as the Bell County Lawyer of the Year. He genuinely enjoyed getting to know the young lawyers who served with him.
It was in 1962 while at Bergstrom Air Force Base that he met Dionisia Gonzales. They married in 1964 and stayed in love for 48 years, until her death in 2013.
John Barina died on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Temple, at the age of 76.
He was the oldest of 3 children. He was proud of his sons and had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his oldest son, Samuel John Barina.
John is survived by his son, Bobby Dale Barina and grandson, Joaquin Barina of Temple, daughter in law Tricia Barina (widow of Samuel Barina) of Bryan, Texas, granddaughter Tristen of Austin, grandson Garrett of Houston, Texas; sisters Edith Anderson and her husband Jack of Cleburne, Texas and Elaine Barina and husband Johnny Adams of Smithville, Texas. He had a large extended family on his wife’s side including her many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
A loyal friend to many, John touched more lives than can be imagined. He was reserved, preferring to listen rather than speak. He could make someone feel like the smartest and most important person in the room with his quiet and contemplative demeanor. His reputation as a Judge for fairness and impartiality was known throughout the state.
Five years ago, he was diagnosed with kidney cancer. As always, John fought through multiple surgeries, and he went into remission. Two years ago, cancer returned in his liver and his lungs. He spent over 50 days in the hospital and rehab before he was able to return home. He fought as long as he could to spend as much time as he could with family. While the toll on his body mounted, he never lost sight of the blessings he had received. He lived at home until the last two days of his life.
Those who knew him knew he loved the outdoors, hunting across the globe. He loved his dogs, and they were a constant in his life. He also loved his church family and was an active member of Saint Luke’s Church and served as a Knight of Columbus. His spiritual relationship with God was a constant in his life.
He was fortunate to travel overseas with members of the church and they made some of the most meaningful relationships of his life.
A Funeral Mass for John will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 2817 Oakdale Dr., Temple. Committal Service with military honors will be at 3:00 PM Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
A time of visitation and fellowship will be 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple, which is in charge of the arrangements.