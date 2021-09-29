BELTON — Services for Denver Junior Bowling, 68, of Temple will be held at a later date in Belton.
The body was cremated.
Mr. Bowling died Sunday, Sept. 12, at a local hospital.
He was born March 30, 1953, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Donald and Florence Wertz Bowling. He worked in construction. He was a member of the Lips motorcycle group.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Lovins of Temple; six daughters, Brandy Turley of Hamilton, Ohio, Devon Knue of Cincinnati, Ohio, Tammy Rose and Keri Rose, both of Temple, Mindy Jezek of Lott, and Sandy Rose of Axtell; a sister, Karen Tevis of Hamilton, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help pay for funeral expenses at www.crottyfh.com.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.