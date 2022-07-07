Daniel Lee Gregory
A memorial service for Daniel will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with Ritchie Hamm officiating.
Daniel Lee Gregory was born on January 25, 1954, to Ronald and Dorothy Gregory in Louisville, KY. He attended High School in Jefferson County and then Central Texas College for his certification in HVAC. Daniel worked for Lone Star Gas for many years. He enjoyed camping and spending time on the lake. He was also a local horseshoe champion competing in many local corporate competitions. Daniel was a tall man standing at 6 foot 9 inches and his love for his grandchildren was unmeasured.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Dorothy Gregory; his infant child, Bailey Gregory; his three brothers, Glenny Gregory, Don Gregory, and Steven Gregory.
He is survived by his two sons, Ronnie Gregory and his wife, Jeanne and Mickey Gregory and his wife, Carri, all of Belton; his daughter, Kelly Yanez and husband, Chris of Moody; a sister Donna Gregory; his brothers, David “Bones” Gregory and Bobby Gregory; his five grandchildren, Corey Gregory, Zachery Gregory, Kaylee Gregory, Maddie Gregory, and Ariel Yanez; and ex-wife, Rhonda Gregory.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
